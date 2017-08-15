Dominica chooses Motts for road refurb

Mott MacDonald has been appointed to carry out the detailed design for a project in Dominica that will rehabilitate a 20km stretch of road badly damaged by a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Erika caused significant damage to the Loubiere to Bagatelle road in 2015. A grant from the UK’s Department for International Development has been provided to Dominica through the Caribbean Development Bank.

The Ministry of Public Works & Ports project will see the construction of nine new bridges, the rehabilitation of the road in landslide areas, road safety improvements and upgrades to existing road drainage infrastructure. The scheme will also include assessments and design of foreshore protection, including slope protection measures along the Dubuque Cliffs.

Mott MacDonald will assess the condition of existing infrastructure such as bridges, pavements, drainage and earthworks, as well as provide the detailed design for all necessary civil and structural engineering works as part of the road rehabilitation. The consultancy will also undertake environmental and social impact assessments and prepare extreme weather, environmental and social management plans, as well as contract bidding documentation.

Tom Hickson, Mott MacDonald’s project manager, said: “In addition to repairing damage caused by the tropical storm, these rehabilitation works will provide climate-resilient infrastructure to support the economic and social development of the communities along the road network.”

The Loubiere to Bagatelle road rehabilitation project is due to be completed in 2019.