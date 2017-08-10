Doosan adds features to ADTs

Doosan has added some new standard and optional features to its articulated dump truck (ADT) range.

New standard features include anti-tipping technology, auto idling, Bluetooth radios and geofencing.

The angle limitation system prevents the truck body from tipping over when being loaded with materials. This new function is incorporated as standard on all ADTs manufactured after 1st January 2017 and is also available if requested by customers as a software update for all ‘Dash-5’ machines produced before that date.

A tip limit point can be set to meet the requirements of the machine owner. This allows the body to tip in accordance with the slope of the ground as set by the system. Based on a study of the customer’s application, Doosan can provide recommended limits for the company’s trucks, but it is up to the owner to decide what limits they want to use. If the slope is over the limit, the angle limitation system ensures the body does not move.

With ADTs spending between 30% and 60% of their time standing with the engine idling while they are waiting to be loaded, Doosan has now added an auto shut down function when the engine is idle. The operator can set a time after which the engine will automatically shut down if the computer does not detect any activity in the machine. This function is incorporated in all new Doosan ADTs and is available on request as a software update for machines produced before 1st January 2017.

All new Doosan ADTs are also now equipped with an electronic transmission oil level sensor (instead of a dipstick system) to make oil level checks simpler.

Bluetooth radios are also now a standard feature of all Doosan ADTs and DAB+ functionality is an optional extra.

The geofence system offers a new level of protection by ensuring the machine cannot leave a prescribed area. This is part of the machine software and can be set up using a Doosan ADT diagnostic tool. Using the diagnostics, it is possible to adjust the geofence boundaries and choose a speed limitation level (up to 50 km/h). The speed limitation is activated 15 seconds after the machine crosses the boundaries of the area preset in the Geofence system. It is available from the factory on new Doosan Stage IV compliant DA30-5 and DA40-5 ADTs.

The new options for the Doosan ADT range include electrically adjustable, heated mirrors. Available as an option on DA series Doosan ADTs sold in Europe, the previous heated mirrors have now been replaced by the new optional electrically adjustable, heated mirrors which will allow the operator to adjust the position of the mirrors directly from the cab.

The rear position and direction lights on Doosan ADTs are now LED lights as standard, while the work lights, main lights and roof light bar are also available in optional LED versions for improved visibility and longer life.

A new protection system for the rear lights avoids damaging the lights when reversing. There is also the option of a blue or orange flashing rear light, activated when in reverse gear and working simultaneously with the regular reversing lights. This is designed for when working in the dark or on especially noisy sites where normal reverse signals may be not heard.

An optional white noise reverse alarm can also be installed as a replacement for the standard reverse alarm. The characteristic sound of this alarm is not only easier on the ears but can offer increased safety on noisy sites, Doosan says. To confirm that the driver is using the seat belt properly, there is also an optional green seat belt roof warning light available that can be placed on the cab roof.

The optional electrical refuelling pump may be useful to some as is the air inlet pre-cleaner, which complements the standard high performance three-step cyclonic air filter in Doosan ADTs.

As a final option, the availability of a new pre-assembly painting system allows Doosan ADT customers to customise their ADTs and specify particular colours if they wish to match them to their existing fleets.