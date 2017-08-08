News » UK » Double-digit growth for T Clarke » published 8 Aug 2017
Double-digit growth for T Clarke
Building services contractor T Clarke has reported growth in turnover, profits and orders in the first half of the year.
For the six months to 30th June 2017, T Clarke made a pre-tax profit up 15% to £2.0m (2016 H1: £1.7m) on revenue up 17% to £142.8m.
The forward order book at 30th June stood at £392m, up from £320m a year earlier.
The company is currently on site on a several of high profile London schemes including, 22 Bishopsgate, 100 Bishopsgate, Bank Underground Station, International Quarter London and South Bank Place, the majority of which are combined mechanical and electrical contracts.
It is also working on the £600m extension of the Westfield London retail mall at Shepherds Bush and has secured the M&E package for the 230,000 sq ft John Lewis store that will anchor the development.
However, its Central and South West region (which runs from Derby to Cornwall) has suffered from a number of delayed project starts and payment problems, resulting in a £2.2m loss there, from reduced revenues of £23.7m (2016 H1: £30.1m). All other regions were profitable.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 8 Aug 2017 (last updated on 8 Aug 2017).