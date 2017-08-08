Double-digit growth for T Clarke

Building services contractor T Clarke has reported growth in turnover, profits and orders in the first half of the year.

For the six months to 30th June 2017, T Clarke made a pre-tax profit up 15% to £2.0m (2016 H1: £1.7m) on revenue up 17% to £142.8m.

The forward order book at 30th June stood at £392m, up from £320m a year earlier.

The company is currently on site on a several of high profile London schemes including, 22 Bishopsgate, 100 Bishopsgate, Bank Underground Station, International Quarter London and South Bank Place, the majority of which are combined mechanical and electrical contracts.

It is also working on the £600m extension of the Westfield London retail mall at Shepherds Bush and has secured the M&E package for the 230,000 sq ft John Lewis store that will anchor the development.

However, its Central and South West region (which runs from Derby to Cornwall) has suffered from a number of delayed project starts and payment problems, resulting in a £2.2m loss there, from reduced revenues of £23.7m (2016 H1: £30.1m). All other regions were profitable.