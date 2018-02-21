Downing starts £38m Coventry scheme

George Downing Construction has started work on a £38m student and residential accommodation development in Coventry city centre.

George Downing Construction is main contractor for the 485-bedroom development that includes 385 cluster bedrooms and studio flats for students, along with 100 residential units.

Its client is sister company Downing Students, which specialises in purpose built student accommodation. Architect for the project is SimpsonHaugh.

Planning has been secured for the building which will be located next to its sister site, City Village, on Bond Street in Coventry. City Village, which opened in 2017, formed the first phase of Coventry’s Belgrade Plaza student complex and is one of the tallest buildings in the city.

The new building opens next year, all being well.