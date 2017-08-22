News » International » Drake & Scull wins Dubai tower contract » published 22 Aug 2017
Drake & Scull wins Dubai tower contract
A subsidiary of Drake & Scull International has won an AED175m (£37m) contract to build the West Bay residential tower in Dubai’s Business Bay.
Gulf Technical Construction Company (GTCC) will carry out the work for Orion Real Estate Development. The scope includes construction, civil engineering, and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works scheduled for completion within 33 months.
Business Bay is being developed as a commercial, residential and business cluster spanning an area of 5.9 million square metres from Ras Al Khor to Sheikh Zayed Road. The 34-storey West Bay residential tower will feature 252 residential apartments.
Drake & Scull International board member Mohammad Atatreh said: “We are pleased to pick up momentum in our project awards in the UAE market and we are currently accelerating our bidding activities to secure additional work primarily in the MEP sector.” GTCC is involved in several high-profile UAE projects and is currently executing The Pointe project, a new retail and entertainment complex at the Palm Jumeirah in addition to Maliha Hospital and Al Reef Residences Tower in Dubai.
