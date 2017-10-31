Dumpers and diggers for Knights Brown

Hampshire-based civil engineering contractor Knights Brown is investing £1m in new plant and machinery.

Knights Brown, which changed its name from Raymond Brown Construction on 1st September 2017, has been buying Case and Hitachi excavators and Thwaites dumpers.

The renaming of Raymond Brown Construction follows the demerger of the Raymond Brown Group of Companies and the sale of Raymond Brown Minerals & Recycling in August 2016.

In September Knights Brown took delivery of eight new Case excavators – five 20-tonners and three eight-tonners. Last week it added three new Thwaites 10-tonne site dumpers. In January a 13-tonne Hitachi excavator is scheduled to join the company’s growing fleet of plant.