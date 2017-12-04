Duo lay foundations for Scottish alliance

Aarsleff Ground Engineering and Northern Piling have formed a business alliance in the Scotland construction market.

The deal enables Northern Piling to beef up its market offering in Scotland with back up from Aarsleff Ground Engineering.

The alliance means that Northern Piling will remain piling within Scotland, with Aarsleff providing the geotechnical services and/or retaining structures, to complete the foundation package offering.

The companies have also agreed that they will offer their joint service for ground beam and foundation solutions in Scotland only.

Northern Piling was set up in Glasgow in 2010 by Bill Mitchell, who had previously worked for Stent.

Aarsleff Ground Engineering director Kevin Hague said: "We see key opportunities in Scotland for both our organisations’ services to be used here and as an alliance we wish to work closer together to win and deliver that work. Our unique offering allows us to provide tailored packages to our clients, often multidisciplinary, specific to the relevant sector, known by others as a one-stop-shop solution.”

Northern Piling operations director Cameron Burns said: “Through this alliance, Northern Piling are now able provide a tailored, technically excellent service that best suits our clients’ needs.”