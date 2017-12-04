News » UK » Duo lay foundations for Scottish alliance » published 4 Dec 2017
Duo lay foundations for Scottish alliance
Aarsleff Ground Engineering and Northern Piling have formed a business alliance in the Scotland construction market.
The deal enables Northern Piling to beef up its market offering in Scotland with back up from Aarsleff Ground Engineering.
The alliance means that Northern Piling will remain piling within Scotland, with Aarsleff providing the geotechnical services and/or retaining structures, to complete the foundation package offering.
The companies have also agreed that they will offer their joint service for ground beam and foundation solutions in Scotland only.
Northern Piling was set up in Glasgow in 2010 by Bill Mitchell, who had previously worked for Stent.
Aarsleff Ground Engineering director Kevin Hague said: "We see key opportunities in Scotland for both our organisations’ services to be used here and as an alliance we wish to work closer together to win and deliver that work. Our unique offering allows us to provide tailored packages to our clients, often multidisciplinary, specific to the relevant sector, known by others as a one-stop-shop solution.”
Northern Piling operations director Cameron Burns said: “Through this alliance, Northern Piling are now able provide a tailored, technically excellent service that best suits our clients’ needs.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 4 Dec 2017 (last updated on 4 Dec 2017).
More News Channels
- Building site census reveals full extent of reliance on migrant labour
- Construction output makes modest rebound
- Van Elle founder labelled disruptive by board he seeks to control
- Unions take aim at Deeside energy plant contractor
- New M20 junction to facilitate Ashford’s growth
- Click here to browse all articles
- Building site census reveals full extent of reliance on migrant labour
- Strong third quarter sales for builders merchants
- Housing supply hits 10-year high
- Construction endures two consecutive quarters of decline
- Construction continues to grow but contractors' profits seep away
- Click here to browse all articles