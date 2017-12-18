Durham Uni picks Galliford Try for £40m hub

Durham University has handed Galliford Try a £40m contract to build its new Centre for Teaching & Learning.

The centre, to be built at Lower Mountjoy on the university’s city centre campus, is set to provide a new hub for educational innovation at Durham.

The Centre for Teaching & Learning is the first new-build development to come forward under the university’s 10-year development plan.

Cliff Wheatley, managing director for Galliford Try Building North East and Yorkshire said: “This is an exciting project to be involved with, creating a cutting-edge new facility within the historic surroundings of Durham. We look forward to working with the university and all the stakeholders involved to create a high-quality new centre for their students to benefit from.”

Completion is expected in 2019.