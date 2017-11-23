Dutch specialist to build Australian cannabis farm

Dutch greenhouse builder Kubo has been engaged to build a new cannabis-growing plant in New South Wales, Australia.

The contract is for Puf Ventures Australia, a subsidiary of Canada-based MYM Nutraceuticals.

The 1,200,000 sq ft fully automated facility will be the first in Australia to use Kobo’s Ultra-Clima greenhouse design specifically for cannabis. The design has been developed for higher yields, maximum food safety, minimum energy and water consumption, minimum CO 2 emissions and improved returns.

The Northern Rivers project consists of multiple zones over 1,200,000 sq ft. This facility is believed to be the southern hemisphere’s largest purpose-built greenhouse designed specifically to produce medical-grade cannabis. Upon completion, it will have an estimated annual production capacity of over 100,000 kg of cannabis.