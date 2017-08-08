News » Over £20m » DWP tenders Job Centre fit-out framework worth £375m » published 8 Aug 2017
DWP tenders Job Centre fit-out framework worth £375m
The Department for Work & Pensions is tendering a £375m framework for fit-out and building works across UK job centres.
The Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) new estates contractor framework goes live in April 2018 to provide minor works and capital projects for four years across more than 700 properties in England, Scotland and Wales.
DWP is coming to the end of a 20-year PFI contract (the Prime contract) for its estate. This framework will replace that. It will also be available to other government departments.
The framework has a total value from DWP of £375m. It is divided into three lots according to scale of work to be carried out (works up to £250k; £250k to £2m; and £2m to £8m). Each lot is divided into five regional bands.
The procurement documents are available at dwp.bravosolution.co.uk
This article was published on 8 Aug 2017