Eastern Europeans lose interest in UK jobs

The number of eastern Europeans searching for UK construction jobs online dropped by roughly a third last year

Google searches for jobs in UK construction dropped by 30% across Poland, Romania and Bulgaria between 2016 and 2017.

The search engine analysis carried out GK Strategy and Onefourzero provides evidence of declining interest in the UK jobs market among eastern Europeans.

With online analysis of jobs searches from the Philippines and India showing interest levels remain unchanged over the same period, the evidence suggests that it is the UK’s imminent departure from the European Union that has caused the drop in interest from eastern Europe.

The full report can be read here. [Link opens new window.]

