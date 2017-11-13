News » International » EDF wins role on Dubai’s first pump-storage scheme » published 13 Nov 2017
EDF wins role on Dubai’s first pump-storage scheme
France’s EDF has signed a contract with the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) to help develop the Persian Gulf’s first pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant.
The plant will be located in the mountainous enclave of Hatta, on the border between the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
EDF, which has six similar plants in France, will carry out all the necessary studies for the project and will organise the tender process to select a construction consortium. The contract also encompasses monitoring of the construction site, performance of in-situ tests, and support for operations for a period of two years after entry into service.
DEWA will use the water stored behind the existing Hatta dam as the lower reservoir. The upper reservoir will be constructed 155m above the dam level.
