News » Up To £20m » Edinburgh Airport expands BAM's terms » published 18 Jan 2018
Edinburgh Airport expands BAM's terms
BAM Construction has been awarded a £10m contract to fit-out the new terminal extension at Edinburgh Airport.
Edinburgh Airport new three-storey terminal building is being built to provide expanded arrival facilities including baggage reclaim, border control, additional food/beverage outlets, expanded lounge space and new office accommodation.
BAM was appointed at the start of 2017 to deliver the first phase of the terminal expansion project, which forms part of a wider £80m investment in the airport. Work on the project is already well under way with the new terminal building due to open in late 2018.
BAM Construction regional director Bruce Dickson said: “This is an exciting and significant project and we are delighted to be part of the team delivering it. All airport users will benefit from an enhanced travelling experience befitting Edinburgh’s standing as a global business and tourist destination.”
Edinburgh Airport capital director Ian Lang added: “As Edinburgh Airport continues to grow it’s important we provide infrastructure that is fit for purpose and meets the needs of passengers and our airline partners whilst maintaining day to day operations. BAM Construction understand and share our focus on that and we are happy to extend that partnership as we further enhance passenger facilities at Scotland’s busiest airport.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 18 Jan 2018 (last updated on 18 Jan 2018).