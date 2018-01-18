Edinburgh Airport expands BAM's terms

BAM Construction has been awarded a £10m contract to fit-out the new terminal extension at Edinburgh Airport.

Edinburgh Airport new three-storey terminal building is being built to provide expanded arrival facilities including baggage reclaim, border control, additional food/beverage outlets, expanded lounge space and new office accommodation.

BAM was appointed at the start of 2017 to deliver the first phase of the terminal expansion project, which forms part of a wider £80m investment in the airport. Work on the project is already well under way with the new terminal building due to open in late 2018.

BAM Construction regional director Bruce Dickson said: “This is an exciting and significant project and we are delighted to be part of the team delivering it. All airport users will benefit from an enhanced travelling experience befitting Edinburgh’s standing as a global business and tourist destination.”

Edinburgh Airport capital director Ian Lang added: “As Edinburgh Airport continues to grow it’s important we provide infrastructure that is fit for purpose and meets the needs of passengers and our airline partners whilst maintaining day to day operations. BAM Construction understand and share our focus on that and we are happy to extend that partnership as we further enhance passenger facilities at Scotland’s busiest airport.”