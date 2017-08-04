News » Up To £20m » Egham to get new £19m sports centre » published 4 Aug 2017
Egham to get new £19m sports centre
Runnymede Borough Council has given planning permission for the construction of a £19m leisure centre in Egham.
Architect Watson Batty has drawn up plans for client Places for People that will see the existing 23,400 sq ft facility demolished and replaced with a 41,000 sq ft building.
The new building will have the Surrey town’s first public swimming pool, with eight 25-metre lanes, movable floor and spectator seating. There will also be a 10-metre learner pool with moveable floor, a four-court sports hall, 110-station fitness suite, exercise studios, indoor cycling studio and a two-storey healthy suite with sauna, steam rooms and wet and dry treatment rooms.
A new crèche and children’s adventure play area are also provided alongside a café, linked with external elevated and ground level terraces.
Outside will be six 3G five-a-side football pitches, a full sized synthetic turf pitch and full-size football grass pitch. Improvements are also made to parking provisions and access to the site.
Watson Batty regional director Rima Yousif said: “Modern technologies, high quality and low maintenance materials will be utilised throughout the building, which allows natural light into the heart of the new facility through new roof features.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 4 Aug 2017 (last updated on 4 Aug 2017).