Egham to get new £19m sports centre

Runnymede Borough Council has given planning permission for the construction of a £19m leisure centre in Egham.

Architect Watson Batty has drawn up plans for client Places for People that will see the existing 23,400 sq ft facility demolished and replaced with a 41,000 sq ft building.

The new building will have the Surrey town’s first public swimming pool, with eight 25-metre lanes, movable floor and spectator seating. There will also be a 10-metre learner pool with moveable floor, a four-court sports hall, 110-station fitness suite, exercise studios, indoor cycling studio and a two-storey healthy suite with sauna, steam rooms and wet and dry treatment rooms.

A new crèche and children’s adventure play area are also provided alongside a café, linked with external elevated and ground level terraces.

Outside will be six 3G five-a-side football pitches, a full sized synthetic turf pitch and full-size football grass pitch. Improvements are also made to parking provisions and access to the site.

Watson Batty regional director Rima Yousif said: “Modern technologies, high quality and low maintenance materials will be utilised throughout the building, which allows natural light into the heart of the new facility through new roof features.”