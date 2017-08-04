Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » Up To £20m » Egham to get new £19m sports centre » published 4 Aug 2017

Egham to get new £19m sports centre

Runnymede Borough Council has given planning permission for the construction of a £19m leisure centre in Egham.

Watson Batty's design for Egham's new leisure centre Above: Watson Batty's design for Egham's new leisure centre

Architect Watson Batty has drawn up plans for client Places for People that will see the existing 23,400 sq ft facility demolished and replaced with a 41,000 sq ft building.

The new building will have the Surrey town’s first public swimming pool, with eight 25-metre lanes, movable floor and spectator seating. There will also be a 10-metre learner pool with moveable floor, a four-court sports hall, 110-station fitness suite, exercise studios, indoor cycling studio and a two-storey healthy suite with sauna, steam rooms and wet and dry treatment rooms.

A new crèche and children’s adventure play area are also provided alongside a café, linked with external elevated and ground level terraces. 

Outside will be six 3G five-a-side football pitches, a full sized synthetic turf pitch and full-size football grass pitch.  Improvements are also made to parking provisions and access to the site.

Watson Batty regional director Rima Yousif said: “Modern technologies, high quality and low maintenance materials will be utilised throughout the building, which allows natural light into the heart of the new facility through new roof features.”

 

 

This article was published on 4 Aug 2017 (last updated on 4 Aug 2017).

