Egis buys Mexican highway operator

Egis has boosted its highway operation and maintenance business with the acquisition of a majority shareholding in a leading Mexican operator.

Operación y Conservación de Autopistas Concesionadas (OCACSA) specialises in managing toll roads. OCACSA founder and CEO Emilio Gutiérrez said: “This association will allow us to provide OCACSA’s clients and partners with high added value services by drawing on the wide-ranging expertise of Egis and its intricate knowledge of the local environment.”

Egis chairman and CEO Nicolas Jachiet added: “This majority share acquisition bolsters Egis’s development in Central and Latin America, which is an important investment zone for the group.”

In 2015, Egis founded a subsidiary in Mexico, EgisMex, which began to develop around two main sectors: railway engineering and the concession and operation of roads. Today, this subsidiary has a more than 50 employees working in the transport field. This new acquisition makes increases the number working for Egis on Mexican highway operations to almost 400 employees, across 200km of roads.