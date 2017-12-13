Egypt signs contract for new nuclear plant

Russian nuclear business Rosatom has signed contracts worth billions of US dollars for the construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) in Egypt.

The four ‘notices to proceed’ contracts for were signed in the presence of presidents of Russian and Egypt.

“The contracts we’ve signed are a record-breaking deal in the history of the nuclear industry,” said ROSATOM director general Alexey Likhachev. “The total cost of all four contracts amounts to billions of US dollars, also being the biggest non-feedstock deal in Russian history. We offered our partners in Egypt a unique comprehensive agreement that spans the power plant’s entire life cycle, is 70 to 80 years.”

Rosatom will build four VVER-1200 units at the site in the Matrouh region on the Mediterranean coast, as well as supplying nuclear fuel throughout the plant’s operational lifetime. It will also conduct personnel training and will assist its Egyptian partners in the operation and maintenance of the El Dabaa plant for the first ten years of its operation. Another contract involves the Russian team building purpose-built storage and supply containers for storing spent fuel.

The first unit of the El Dabaa NPP is to be commissioned in 2026.