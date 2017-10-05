Elliot picks Forrest for £100m Liverpool blocks

Elliot Group has appointed Forrest to build its £100m Aura development on the site of the former Erskine Industrial Estate in Liverpool.

The Aura development, designed by Falconer Chester Hall, will include 1,007 student beds and 142 one- and two-bed apartments for rent. It is being built next to Liverpool Royal University Hospital.

The two-building development reaches 14 storeys at its highest point. Plans for the project were approved in February 2017.

It is the second scheme that Forrest has with developer Elliot Group, after the Bolton-based contractor won a deal to build the 34-storey Residence apartment complex in Salford in April.

Elliot Lawless of Elliot Group said: “We’re working with Forrest on our Residence project in Manchester and I’ve been very impressed with their focus and approach. This is a big project on an island site with some key neighbours, so having a developer who can add value to how we manage our stakeholder relationships was a key consideration.”

Zerum acted as planning consultant on the project.