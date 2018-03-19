Engie starts to strip cladding from Newham towers

Work on removing cladding from three tower blocks in the London Borough of Newham is finally set to start within the next month following the appointment of a contractor.

Since the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017, Newham Council has been carrying out fire safety tests and improvement works on all its tower blocks.

Ferrier Point in Canning Town and Nicholls Point and Smiths Point in Plaistow North all use aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding systems that have failed government safety checks. A decision was made in September 2017 to remove the cladding and replace the current system.

It has appointed Engie’s Regeneration business (formerly Keepmoat Regeneration) as contractor for the cladding works.

Low level scaffold and mast climbers will begin to be installed this week. Once these are ready, the existing cladding will start to be removed. All tenants will be able to stay in their homes throughout the work.

The new system that will be installed has not been chosen yet – residents will be consulted on the proposed new cladding design.

It is anticipated that all works will be completed early in 2019.

Councillor Terence Paul, who advises the mayor of Newham on housing, said: “This is a significant step forward in ensuring that our tower blocks are as safe as possible in the unlikely event of a fire. We will work closely with Engie to ensure that impact on residents living in the tower blocks and surrounding areas is kept to an absolute minimum.

“I want to thank all residents affected for their patience and understanding. This has been a difficult time and they have been cooperative throughout. We have made significant progress with our fire safety programme with thousands of checks carried out to buildings across our whole housing stock. I am committed to ensuring that whatever measures are necessary are taken to protect all our residents.”

Engie regional managing director Simon Lacey said: “This is an incredibly sensitive project; so our resident liaison team will be instrumental in alleviating any resident concerns and communicating openly as the scheme progresses.”