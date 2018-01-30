Eric Wright to build £16m Chorley retail scheme

A £16m redevelopment in Chorley town centre has been given final approval and will be delivered by Eric Wright Construction.

The Lancashire town is getting new shops, restaurants and a cinema, as well as a new two-storey car park, as an extension to its existing Market Walk shopping centre.

Chorley Council, which owns the shopping centre, has now approved the plans and is partnering with Eric Wright Construction. Consulting engineer Pick Everard is the main project management partner.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, said: “We were really keen to see this development go ahead as it will set our town centre up for the future. It is a sign of the confidence people have in investing in Chorley that we can now progress the scheme, which is one of three major developments in our town centre sitting alongside a 65-bed retirement village and world-class youth zone.”

John Wilson, managing director of Eric Wright Construction, added: “Chorley is on the up and it’s great to see a council proactive in encouraging investment and making things happen in the borough.

“We’re proud to be delivering a number of schemes in the town, including Primrose Gardens, a 65-bed extra care facility located a short walk away. Market Walk will be a real draw to the town centre and provide a quality mix of leisure and retail to capitalise on the huge expansion of housing being built locally.”

It is expected that the new development will be open before the end of 2019.