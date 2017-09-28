Eric Wright to build Preston Ikea

Eric Wright Group has secured planning permission for a large out-of-town retail park near Preston.

Around 200,000 square metres of shed space will be put up, including an Ikea store and five others.

The application to develop the Cuerden Strategic Site in South Ribble was made by Lancashire County Council and Maple Grove Developments, part of the Eric Wright Group, in association with Brookhouse Group. Approval has been given by South Ribble Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

Lancashire County Council leader Geoff Driver said: “We know from local people that there are concerns about traffic, but these plans will provide investment to reduce hotspots in this part of South Ribble. Highways England and our own highways department were both consulted and they are happy with these proposals.

"This is the largest single site being delivered by the City Deal, and this is another step forward for our ambitions to bring thousands of new jobs to the area and boost the economy, along with a major investment in the road network."

South Ribble Borough Council leader Peter Mullineaux added: “This is a monumental decision for South Ribble – unlocking our biggest employment development site and creating once-in-a-generation economic opportunities for the whole borough.”

Jeremy Hartley from Eric Wright Group said: “The planning decision taken by members to approve the plans for the Cuerden Strategic Site is excellent news for the economy of central Lancashire. It will now allow the commencement of the significant infrastructure required to unlock the site which in turn will lead to the creation of thousands of new jobs for local communities.

“There has been a lot of interest in the scheme from potential future occupiers and we will now work hard to take the project forward.”