ESPO names modular building suppliers

Eleven modular building suppliers have been selected for a £320m framework deal with public sector purchasing organisation ESPO.

The framework is for the supply of modular buildings for education, healthcare and catering purchases and each of these three lots is further divided into lots for hiring buildings and for the sale of buildings.

The 11 suppliers on the various lots of ESPO's modular buildings framework (953) are:

Actavo Building Solutions

Ashby & Croft

Extraspace Solutions (UK)

Integra Buildings

Net Zero Buildings

PKL Group (UK)

Portakabin

SiBCAS

Thurston Group

Wernick Buildings

Western Building Systems

ESPO is jointly owned by its six member authorities: Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Warwickshire county councils and Peterborough City Council.

The framework is available for use by any public body in the UK.