ESPO names modular building suppliers » published 16 Feb 2018
ESPO names modular building suppliers
Eleven modular building suppliers have been selected for a £320m framework deal with public sector purchasing organisation ESPO.
The framework is for the supply of modular buildings for education, healthcare and catering purchases and each of these three lots is further divided into lots for hiring buildings and for the sale of buildings.
The 11 suppliers on the various lots of ESPO's modular buildings framework (953) are:
- Actavo Building Solutions
- Ashby & Croft
- Extraspace Solutions (UK)
- Integra Buildings
- Net Zero Buildings
- PKL Group (UK)
- Portakabin
- SiBCAS
- Thurston Group
- Wernick Buildings
- Western Building Systems
ESPO is jointly owned by its six member authorities: Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Warwickshire county councils and Peterborough City Council.
The framework is available for use by any public body in the UK.
