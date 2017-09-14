News » International » European Construction Institute becomes part of BRE » published 14 Sep 2017
European Construction Institute becomes part of BRE
The European Construction Institute (ECI) is now part of BRE.
It will operate alongside the Constructing Excellence membership-funded best practice movement, which has been part of building science centre BRE since August last year.
ECI’s mission is to drive best practice in project execution and delivery across the international engineering construction sector. Joining BRE is designed to strengthen and grow ECI membership and its impact on the sector at a time of significant global challenge. ECI’s core themes are project delivery; leadership and people development; innovation and technology; and safety, health, environment and quality (SHEQ).
There are seen as being mutual benefits in working with Constructing Excellence, which is focused on the built environment primarily in the UK, and ECI, with its focus on engineering construction in the international market.
Together, the aim is to enable all parties engaged in international projects in the built environment and engineering construction sectors to collaborate. The idea is to benefit from collective learning and experience so that the challenges preventing successful project delivery and outcomes can be addressed.
John Fotherby, ECI executive board chair, said “ECI has a strong vision for the engineering construction sector and the merger with BRE provides us with the opportunity to strengthen our influence and deliver superior value for our members around the world. We are all delighted by this development and look forward to sharing knowledge and best practice to benefit the industry.”
BRE CEO Peter Bonfield said: “ECI has always represented a movement for positive change, harnessing the energy and commitment of many hundreds of organisations at a regional and national level across Europe. BRE, ECI and Constructing Excellence are trusted and independent brands who have worked closely together for many years - the synergies are strong. We share the core objective of creating a better project delivery sector for all. We are very pleased about this.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 14 Sep 2017 (last updated on 14 Sep 2017).