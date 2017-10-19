European construction output rises

Production in the European construction sector slipped slightly in August compared with July but was up on the same month in 2016.

Production in construction was down by 0.2% in the eurozone and by 0.4% across the wider European Union (EU28) in August 2017 compared with July 2017. according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In July 2017, production in construction had remained stable in the euro area, while it grew by 0.1% in the EU28.

In August 2017 compared with August 2016, construction output increased by 1.6% in the euro area and by 3.1% in the EU28.

In terms of the monthly comparison, the decrease of 0.2% in the euro area is due to building construction falling by 0.2% and civil engineering by 0.1%. In the EU28, the decrease of 0.4% is due to building construction falling by 0.6%, while civil engineering grew by 0.4%.

Among member states with available data, the largest decreases were recorded in Sweden (-9.7%), Slovenia (-3.6%), Slovakia (-1.4%) and Germany (-1.2%), and the highest increases in Hungary (+9.8%), Italy (+1.8%) and Bulgaria (+0.9%).

The annual comparison’s increase of 1.6% in the euro area is due to building construction rising by 1.7% and civil engineering by 0.6%. In the EU28, the increase of 3.1% is due to civil engineering rising by 3.6% and building construction by 3.0%.

The highest annual increases were recorded in Hungary (+36.8%), Poland (+23.2%) and Sweden (+14.7%). Decreases were observed in Italy (-1.1%), Romania (-0.6%), Belgium and Spain (both -0.4%).