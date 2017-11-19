European construction output rises – but not in the UK

Output in Europe’s construction sector was 2.6% higher in September 2017 than in the same month last year, though the UK reported a fall of 1.4%.

In September 2017 compared with September 2016, production in construction increased by 3.1% in the Euro area and by 2.6% across the 28 countries of the EU (EU28). There was however a slight drop from August 2017 to September 2017, according to initial estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In the EU28, the year-on-year increase of 2.6% is due to building construction rising by 3.2% and civil engineering by 1.4%.

There was an increase of 3.1% in the Euro area from September 2016 to September 2017; this was due to building construction rising by 3.7% and civil engineering by 0.9%.

Among member states with available data, the highest increases in production in construction were recorded in Hungary (+23.8%), Poland (+18.1%), Slovenia (+7.0%) and Sweden (+6.8%). Decreases were observed in Romania (-13.5%), the United Kingdom (-1.4%) and Belgium (-0.4%).

Across Europe, construction output fell between August 2017 and September 2017, with a drop of 0.1% in the Eurozone (EA19) and 0.4% across EU28. The increase in the Euro area is due to building construction rising by 0.2%, while civil engineering remained stable. In the EU28, building construction fell by 0.7%, while civil engineering grew by 0.1%.

Among member states with available data, the highest monthly increases were recorded in Slovenia (+4.0%) and the Netherlands (+1.1%), and the largest decreases in Romania (-4.6%), Hungary (-3.8%) and Slovakia (-2.4%).