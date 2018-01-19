Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Sun January 21 2018

News » International » European construction output up » published 19 Jan 2018

European construction output up

Production in Europe’s construction sector was up by 0.6% in November 2017 compared to October.

The initial estimates from the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, show a seasonally adjusted rise of 0.5% in the Euro zone (EA19) while the wider 28 countries of the EU (EU28) recorded the 0.6% rise.

In October 2017, production in construction had fallen by 0.3% in the Euro area and by 0.5% in the EU28.

A comparison of November 2017 with November 2016 showed output in construction up by 2.7% in both zones.

The increase of 0.5% in production in construction in the EA19 in November 2017 compared with October 2017 is due to civil engineering rising by 1.1% and building construction by 0.3%. In the EU28, the increase of 0.6% is due to building construction rising by 0.8%, while civil engineering fell by 0.3%.

Among Member States with available data, the highest increases were recorded in Poland (+3.2%), Slovenia (+2.2%) and the Netherlands (+1.8%). Decreases were observed in Hungary (-1.5%) and France (-0.6%).

The increase of 2.7% in production in construction in the Euro area in November 2017, compared with November 2016, is due to civil engineering rising by 3.0% and building construction by 2.7%. In the EU28, the increase of 2.7% is due to building construction rising by 3.3% and civil engineering by 1.1%.

The highest increases in production were recorded in Hungary (+30.7%), Slovenia (+21.2%) and Poland (+16.0%). Decreases were observed in Romania (-4.1%) and France (-0.2%).

 

This article was published on 19 Jan 2018 (last updated on 19 Jan 2018).

