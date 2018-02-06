News » Over £20m » Eurovia on Tottenham Court Road starting line » published 6 Feb 2018
Eurovia on Tottenham Court Road starting line
Eurovia begins construction this month on a £35m project to reconfigure roads in West End of London.
Camden Council has contracted Eurovia for roadworks and public realm improvements in the Tottenham Court Road area.
The council's West End Project is designed to address traffic congestion, poor air quality and safety, narrow and cluttered pavements and a lack of public space.
The one-way system operating on Tottenham Court Road, Gower Street, Bloomsbury Street and Charing Cross Road will be removed and replaced with two-way streets and some protected cycle lanes.
A new public space in front of Shaftesbury Theatre, a park at Alfred Place and a new plaza next to Centre Point and the new Crossrail Station will also take pressure off busy pavements and provide more space for pedestrians.
The project represents a £35m investment for the council; Eurovia’s contract value is £14.4m.
