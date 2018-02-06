Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Wed February 07 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » Over £20m » Eurovia on Tottenham Court Road starting line » published 6 Feb 2018

Eurovia on Tottenham Court Road starting line

Eurovia begins construction this month on a £35m project to reconfigure roads in West End of London.

London's Tottenham Court Road Above: London's Tottenham Court Road

Camden Council has contracted Eurovia for roadworks and public realm improvements in the Tottenham Court Road area.

The council's West End Project is designed to address traffic congestion, poor air quality and safety, narrow and cluttered pavements and a lack of public space.

The one-way system operating on Tottenham Court Road, Gower Street, Bloomsbury Street and Charing Cross Road will be removed and replaced with two-way streets and some protected cycle lanes.

A new public space in front of Shaftesbury Theatre, a park at Alfred Place and a new plaza next to Centre Point and the new Crossrail Station will also take pressure off busy pavements and provide more space for pedestrians.

The project represents a £35m investment for the council; Eurovia’s contract value is £14.4m.

 

 

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 6 Feb 2018 (last updated on 6 Feb 2018).

More News Channels