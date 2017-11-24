Everton signs lease for new £300m stadium

Everton Football Club’s plans to build a £300m stadium at Bramley Moore Dock have made progress with a lease agreement being signed with the landowner.

Everton Stadium Development Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everton FC, and Peel Land & Property have formally signed an agreement for the club to lease land on which to build the stadium at Bramley Moore Dock in Liverpool Waters.

The lease, which is conditional on gaining planning consent for the proposed new stadium and securing funding for its construction, will run for a period of 200 years at a peppercorn rent.

Everton chief executive Robert Elstone said: “Gaining control of the site was essential for us to be able to move forward with the next stages of the project – finalising the funding agreement with the council and preparing for the submission of a planning application – both of which we hope to do in the new year.”

The proposed new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock is expected be a catalyst for a £5.5bn regeneration in north Liverpool, accelerating Peel’s Liverpool Waters development.

Ian Pollitt, assistant project director at Liverpool Waters, said: “2017 has been a landmark year for Liverpool Waters with a series of planning permissions granted for both Princes Dock and Central Dock, including the plans for a new cruise terminal and a collection of residential developments. We know that a world-class stadium, on the banks of the River Mersey, will act as a trigger for even more investment and jobs which will be of huge benefit to the whole city region. We’ve been working very closely with all partners to get to this stage and we’re excited to move on to the next phase of the project.”