Expansion for Keltbray Sheet Piling

Keltbray Sheet Piling has opened a new office in Cheshire to meet increasing demand across the country for sheet piling works.

Keltbray set up its sheet piling division two years ago and has been active in flood defence. It is now looking to move into other markets, such as highways and basement projects.

Working from the new Cheshire office in Preston Brook, Keltbray has already completed its first contract in Wales – creating flood defences along the river bank in Crindau Pill, Newport. Keltbray installed 17,000 square metres of sheet piling for Natural Resources Wales.

Keltbray Sheet Piling has also seen growth in Scotland since opening an office in Bathgate at the end of 2016. It has been working for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) on contracts at Almondbank in Perth and at Huntly Flood Protection Scheme in Aberdeen, installing sheet piles to act as flood defences and cut-off walls to prevent water seeping through proposed embankments.

Andy Appleton, managing director of Keltbray Sheet Piling, said: “On the back of our successful completion of a number of flood management solutions for clients across the country we have seen an increase in the demand for our expertise in this sector, and have decided to further expand our capacity geographically by opening a new office in Preston Brook, which will be strategically positioned for new opportunities in the midlands and the north of England.”

He added: “Going forward, we also plan to use this flood management capability as an opportunity to expand into other infrastructure work, such as highways, water and sewage works and urban basement construction.”