Export opportunities promoted at Birmingham trade fair

Opportunities for UK firms to get involved in international construction and engineering projects are being promoted at a trade fair later this month.

The exporter fair is organised by Bechtel and UK Export Finance (UKEF), the government’s export credit agency. It takes place in Birmingham on 28th September 2017.

Opportunities being showcased to suppliers include the 473km Kenya expressway – one of the largest infrastructure projects in East Africa.

Interested companies can register for the fair at https://ditevents.wufoo.eu/forms/exporter-fair-opportunities-with-bechtel-and-ukef