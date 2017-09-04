Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » Export opportunities promoted at Birmingham trade fair » published 4 Sep 2017

Export opportunities promoted at Birmingham trade fair

Opportunities for UK firms to get involved in international construction and engineering projects are being promoted at a trade fair later this month.

The exporter fair is organised by Bechtel and UK Export Finance (UKEF), the government’s export credit agency. It takes place in Birmingham on 28th September 2017.

Opportunities being showcased to suppliers include the 473km Kenya expressway – one of the largest infrastructure projects in East Africa.

Interested companies can register for the fair at https://ditevents.wufoo.eu/forms/exporter-fair-opportunities-with-bechtel-and-ukef

 

 

This article was published on 4 Sep 2017 (last updated on 4 Sep 2017).

