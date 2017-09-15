FCC passes halfway mark on new Panama line

More than half of the construction is now complete on Line 2 of the Panama Metro.

The project is being delivered by FCC Construccion. Overall progress on the site has now reached 53%, including the installation of 90% of the U-beams on the Pan-American highway section of the project, which is planned for completion at the beginning of October.

The US$2.2bn project, which is due to be completed by the end of 2018, has 22km of line and will provide a service to the east of the city. There 37 active work faces in total and approximately 4,000 people are working on the project together with more than 100 subcontractors, mostly local.

The stations with the greatest construction progress are Pedregal, Las Acacias, Hospital de Este, Cincuentenario, San Antonio and Las Mañanitas. The remaining work on these stations includes the installation of roofs, escalators and stairs, station accesses and completion of the technical rooms at lobby level.

Work is also continuing on the laying of the railway track on the viaduct over the Pan-American highway and the Domingo Díaz road, with 19km already laid. The installation of the catenary posts, trays and guard rails on the viaduct is also under way.

In the next few months, the work will be focused on finishing the 16 stations, the civil engineering and the installation of electrical, communications, fire protection and water supply systems. The 23km of viaduct will also be finished, mainly in the San Miguelito area and the Avenida Domingo Díaz, among other tasks.