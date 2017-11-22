FCC team wins $543m Panama highway

A consortium of FCC Construcción and the operator CICSA is to widen the first section of the Inter-American Highway.

The FCC Corredor de las Playas I consortium had both the best technical score and the best economic proposal for widening the Inter-American Highway to six lanes between La Chorrera and Santa Cruz in Panama.

The project to widen this 32.7km section has a timetable for completion of more than 20 months and a budget of US$543m. The scheme involves design, construction and maintenance of the stretch as well as improvements to the connection between the end of the Arraiján - La Chorrera motorway and the new Pan-American Highway.

Aims of the project include improving transport for inhabitants in the interior regions of Panama, improving national tourism and reducing driving times.