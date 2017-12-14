News » International » FCC wins Nicaraguan road contract » published 14 Dec 2017
FCC wins Nicaraguan road contract
Nicaragua’s Ministry of Transport & Infrastructure (MTI) has appointed FCC to upgrade a stretch of road.
The company’s infrastructure division will improve the Los Chinamos–El Ayote road. MTI has subdivided the project into two equal sections, with a total length of 39km.
The project has a budget of €32m (£28m) and a completion time of 23 months.
The first section will links towns between El Camastro and Los Chinamos while the second includes the towns between Los Chinamos and El Ayote. Both sections require the pavement and carriageways to be improved as well as improvements to the road's vertical and horizontal alignment, drainage works, consolidation and improvement of various bridges and signage. Bus stops will also be built to facilitate mobility for local people.
The upgrades will help improve travel between areas that were previously poorly connected, as well as optimising driving times and road safety along the route, which are currently significantly compromised by the state of the road. Some 15,200 local people will benefit from the new infrastructure.
This article was published on 14 Dec 2017