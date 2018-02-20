News » International » Ferrovial companies win first Australian wastewater contract » published 20 Feb 2018
Ferrovial companies win first Australian wastewater contract
Two subsidiaries of Ferrovial have won their first joint contract for the design and construction of Australian wastewater facilities.
The contract marks the first win for Broadspectrum and Cadagua after signing a formal agreement to work together to pursue work for complex water and wastewater treatment projects in Australia and New Zealand.
The contract with Water Corporation Western Australia involves the design and construction of an energy recovery facility, including a high-voltage transformer and supply system, at the Beenyup Wastewater Treatment Plant in Perth.
The project involves upgrading the treatment plant to recover biogas to send to a power generation plant by removing hydrogen sulphide, water and siloxane. The facility is expected to be operational in April 2019, and includes a one-year operations and maintenance services contract, with a five-year extension option.
Broadspectrum provides asset improvement and facility maintenance services to water industry customers, including SA Water, Gippsland Water and South East Water in Australia and Watercare and Far North District Council in New Zealand. Cadagua’s customer base extends through Europe, America and the Middle East, providing design, process engineering, construction and operation services to water and wastewater treatment plants as well as desalination plants.
