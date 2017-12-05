Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Tue December 05 2017

News » International » Ferrovial wins contract for 22km-long Polish dam » published 5 Dec 2017

Ferrovial wins contract for 22km-long Polish dam

Ferrovial has won a €215m (£184m) contract to build a dam to protect against flooding of the Oder River in Poland.

The Racibórz Dolny flood-control dam It will be built by Budimex and Ferrovial Agroman for approximately €215m.

The 11m-high structure will be located on the Oder River, which runs through western Poland. It will comprise three earth dikes: one measuring 9.6km long on the left bank, one measuring 8.8km on the right bank and a 4km central dam with a sluice gate. The area behind the dam will have a capacity of 185 million cubic metres of water.

The Racibórz Dolny reservoir will be filled only during floods and will protect areas along the river Oder between Racibórz and Wrocław with a population of 2.5 million people.

 

This article was published on 5 Dec 2017 (last updated on 5 Dec 2017).

