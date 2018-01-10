First Liverpool Waters project breaks ground

Northwest based contractor Forrest has begun work on an £21m apartment block in Liverpool that represents the start of one of Europe’s largest redevelopment projects.

The ground-breaking ceremony for Plaza 1821 marks the beginning of a wave of construction work at Liverpool’s Princes Dock.

Plaza 1821 is a £21m, 16-storey residential tower with 105 one- and two-bedroom apartments for the private rented sector. The developer is Peel Land & Property on behalf of The Regenda Group. Redwing Living, a subsidiary of Regenda, will own and manage the finished tower.

It will be the first building to be constructed since Peel unveiled its vision for the 60-hectare Liverpool Waters site just over a decade ago. Two other buildings, Your Housing Group’s Hive City Docks and Moda Living’s The Lexington, are also due to begin construction at Princes Dock in the near future.

With Forrest moving onto site at Plaza 1821, the £5bn Liverpool Waters development now moves into its delivery phase. Last year saw the revised masterplan for Central Dock unveiled, as well as progress on plans for the new Liverpool Cruise and Isle of Man ferry terminals, planning permission being granted for the first development at Central Dock and Everton Football Club exchanging contracts with Liverpool Waters to make Bramley-Moore Dock the club’s new home as they finalise plans to leave Goodison Park.

Lindsey Ashworth, development director at Liverpool Waters, said: “2017 was a breakthrough year for Liverpool Waters so it is fitting that the first building work now starts this new year. 2018 will be a significant year for the project and Plaza 1821 marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter here and we are looking forward to seeing our vision for Liverpool Waters becoming a reality.”

Forrest chief executive Mark Nicholson said: “Commencing work on creating this high quality residential development on such a prestigious site as Liverpool Waters is a truly exciting opportunity for us. The culmination of six months working collaboratively with Peel Land & Property and the design team to reach this stage is a credit to all involved and the ground-breaking ceremony marks the start of the much-anticipated construction phase.”