Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » First motorway LED lights installed » published 25 Aug 2017

First motorway LED lights installed

Highway England has changed the lighting on a section of motorway in Yorkshire from traditional sodium bulbs to modern LED.

M62 J22-J25 LED upgrade Scheme – sodium compared to new LED lights Above: M62 J22-J25 LED upgrade Scheme – sodium compared to new LED lights

The M62 near Huddersfield and Halifax (junction 22 to 25) and the M621 near Leeds have bow become the first UK motorways to have LED lights. In total, 1,618 street lights have been changed.

Highways England said that the new lighting was “53% more efficient”.

The project also included upgrading street lighting power supply equipment on both roads and the installation of a remote monitoring system which allows contractors to remotely control the lights.

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 25 Aug 2017 (last updated on 31 Aug 2017).

More News Channels