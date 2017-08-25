News » UK » First motorway LED lights installed » published 25 Aug 2017
First motorway LED lights installed
Highway England has changed the lighting on a section of motorway in Yorkshire from traditional sodium bulbs to modern LED.
The M62 near Huddersfield and Halifax (junction 22 to 25) and the M621 near Leeds have bow become the first UK motorways to have LED lights. In total, 1,618 street lights have been changed.
Highways England said that the new lighting was “53% more efficient”.
The project also included upgrading street lighting power supply equipment on both roads and the installation of a remote monitoring system which allows contractors to remotely control the lights.
This article was published on 25 Aug 2017 (last updated on 31 Aug 2017).