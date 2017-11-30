Five win £150m footie changing rooms deal

Five suppliers of modular buildings have been selected by the Football Foundation for a framework worth £150m to supply changing rooms.

The modular supplier framework for changing room buildings has been procured by the Football Foundation and its partners, including the English Sports Council and the Football Association.

The chosen companies are:

Ashley House PLC (in partnership with UK Energy Partners)

Extraspace Solutions (UK)

Integra Buildings

Portakabin

Western Building Systems.

The suppliers are expected to design, manufacture, supply and install modular buildings as well as carry out other required construction works in connection with the provision of the facility.

The Football Foundation is the UK’s largest sports’ charity. Funded by the Premier League, The Football Association and the government, the Foundation directs £30m every year into grassroots sport.