Fleet investment at FM Conway

Infrastructure services company FM Conway is investing £7m in its vehicle fleet to stay on top of emissions regulations in London.

The fleet upgrade comes ahead of the proposed extension of London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), which has been out of consultation. The mayor of London’s plans would see the ULEZ standard expanded city-wide for lorries from 2020 and out to the North and South Circular roads for all vehicles from late 2021.

In total, FM Conway is buying 25 new HGVs and 136 1.5-tonne, 3.5-tonne and 7.5-tonne vehicles.

It is getting 60 7.5-tonne vehicles and 17 eight-wheel tippers, which meet Euro Six standards, to transport highway arisings and recycled-content asphalt mixes to and from its operational sites and recycling plants around the capital.

The addition of the new vehicles, due to arrive between Q1 2018 and Q1 2019, will bring the company’s liveried fleet to more than 900 vehicles.

Transport manager Peter Parle said: “Whether it’s investing in plant and vehicle emission technology or cycle safety, FM Conway aims to pave the way on best practice for construction logistics. This latest move will ensure that our vehicle fleet continues to meet the highest environmental standards, helping to improve London’s air quality and supporting our many construction projects in the capital.”