Fleet investment for O'Brien

St Albans-based M O’Brien Plant Hire has taken delivery of 50 Hitachi excavators and 18 Caterpillar machines, including diggers, loaders and trucks.

The arrival of 50 new Hitachi Dash 6 excavators means that 70% of M O’Brien Plant Hire’s fleet is now compliant with EU Stage IV emissions regulations. It aims to reach 90% compliance before the end of 2018.

The Hitachi order consists of 12 each of the ZX130-6 and ZX210-6 excavators, 10 each of the ZX135-6 and ZX225-6 zero tail swing excavators and six ZX170W-6 wheeled excavators.

Cat dealer Finning UK & Ireland has also shipped to M O’Brien Plant Hire ten 308E2 excavators, three 962M wheeled loaders, four 730C2 articulated trucks and a D6T LGP dozer. These have been supplied with Cat’s Product Link GPS monitoring technology.

Director Connor O’Brien said of the Cats: “It’s important to us that we have high quality equipment in our fleet and the right type of units available to our customers. Having had positive feedback from the first units that arrived, we were confident in our investment and decision to continue the expansion to 18 units.

“We chose these machines in particular for their renowned reliability, fuel burn and technology. We now have what is seen to be the most up to date machines in our fleet, having the best residual value in the market place.”