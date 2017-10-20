Fluor wins Puerto Rico power-restoration contract

Fluor has won a US Army Corps of Engineers contract to support the repair of the power grid in Puerto Rico.

The six-month single award task order is valued at approximately US$240m (£182m).

“Fluor is proud to play an initial role in restoring a sense of normalcy to the people of Puerto Rico,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Government Group. “We have been working in disaster-stricken locations for decades and we’re pleased to work alongside the Army Corps of Engineers’ South Atlantic Division. We look forward to being involved in the crucial effort to restore power to Puerto Rico.”

The contract will enable ongoing efforts to repair transmission and distribution lines. Work includes equipment evaluation and repair, as well as work towards the re-energization and recommissioning of substations and switching stations.