Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » FM Conway recruits new director » published 25 Oct 2017

FM Conway recruits new director

Highways contractor FM Conway has appointed Wendy Bates to the role of business services director.

Wendy Bates, business services director Above: Wendy Bates, business services director

Wendy Bates is now in charge of FM Conway’s IT, resource and planning, marketing and communications divisions. 

She previously spent 27 years with the hire group Speedy, latterly as innovation and client experience director.  More recently, she was sales operations and marketing manager for logistics technology firm Isotrak. 

Joanne Garwood, central services director at FM Conway, said:  “FM Conway’s business services divisions have played a critical part in our growth as we expand our geographical reach and broaden our areas of expertise.  With her commercial focus and leadership experience across linked industries, Wendy will support our development and ensure we continue to deliver great work for our customers.”

 

 

This article was published on 25 Oct 2017 (last updated on 25 Oct 2017).

