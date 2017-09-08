Forrest names Carillion director as CEO

Bolton-based construction company Forrest has appointed Mark Nicholson, currently a managing director at Carillion, as its new chief executive.

Forrest has been without a CEO since Lee McCarren was let go in March after a financial restructuring. Mr McCarren has subsequently set up his own property and construction business in the area, Domis.

Chartered surveyor Mark Nicholson joins Forrest on 9th October 2017 from his previous position as managing director - building (Scotland, North, Midlands/Southwest) at Carillion, a post he has held for the past 10 years. Before that he worked for Bovis Lendlease and Jarvis Construction.

Forrest chairman Bob Holt said: “Mark is a leading name with a distinguished reputation within the industry. His leadership ability, combined with his focus on client service, will drive the next chapter at Forrest. This is a truly exciting time for the business and we welcome him on board.”

Mark Nicholson said: “My new appointment at Forrest is a fantastic opportunity in my career. Forrest has a major order book in construction, an established brand in refurbishment and an exciting energy service offering, a combination which is unique and offers a really exciting future for the Company. Forrest has recently completed a major turnaround and I look forward to leading the business, supported by the board and the new management team, into the next stage of its growth and development.”