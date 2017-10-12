Four contractors share £60m road maintenance programme

Highways England has awarded more than £60m of road maintenance work in the east of England, with much of it starting this month.

Four contractors – Interserve, VolkerFitzpatrick, Graham Construction and Osborne – are sharing the load, which was awarded via the collaborative delivery framework (CDF).

The work includes resurfacing, safety barrier and lighting upgrades, drainage maintenance and repairs, and new signs and road markings.

Larger elements include new noise barriers at eight locations along the M40 in Buckingham and South Oxfordshire, at a cost of £3.4m, and a £3.5m repairs to accident-damaged bridges on the A47 Saddlebow interchange at King’s Lynn. Both of these projects are being carried out by Graham Construction.

Who has the work

Package Contractor Design Roads Locations A Interserve WSP M11 Harlow to Girton B VolkerFitzpatrick Aecom A5, M1, A421 Heath and Reach, Hockliffe, Friars Wash, Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Newport Pagnell, Toddington Services, C VolkerFitzpatrick Aecom A1(M), A14 (Cambs), A428, A1 Welwyn, Stevenage, Letchworth, Baldock, Fenstanton, Huntingdon, St Neots, Caxton, Langford, Little Barford, Biggleswade, Wyboston, Sandy, Southoe, Buckden, Tempsford D Graham Construction Mott MacDonald A47 (west), A11, A1, A47 structures East Winch, Swaffham, Kings Lynn, Hardwick, Peterborough, Wisbech, Castor, Dereham, Guyhirn, Wisbech, Thorney Toll, Gorleston, Besthorpe, Attleborough, Wansford, Whitening E Graham Construction Mott MacDonald A47 (east) Acle, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft. F Osborne Jacobs A11, A12 Barton Mills, Red Lodge, Newmarket, Thetford, Ingestion, Howe Green, Mountnessing, Boreham, Hatfield Peveral, Witham. Kelvedon, Colchester, Marks Tey G Osborne Jacobs A14 (Suffolk), A120, Structures on all routes (except A47) Newmarket, Bury St Edmonds, Copdock, Claydon, Orwell Bridge H Graham Construction WSP M40 Between junctions 3 and 8

What they’ll be doing