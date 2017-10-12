News » Contract » Four contractors share £60m road maintenance programme » published 12 Oct 2017
Four contractors share £60m road maintenance programme
Highways England has awarded more than £60m of road maintenance work in the east of England, with much of it starting this month.
Four contractors – Interserve, VolkerFitzpatrick, Graham Construction and Osborne – are sharing the load, which was awarded via the collaborative delivery framework (CDF).
The work includes resurfacing, safety barrier and lighting upgrades, drainage maintenance and repairs, and new signs and road markings.
Larger elements include new noise barriers at eight locations along the M40 in Buckingham and South Oxfordshire, at a cost of £3.4m, and a £3.5m repairs to accident-damaged bridges on the A47 Saddlebow interchange at King’s Lynn. Both of these projects are being carried out by Graham Construction.
Who has the work
|
Package
|
Contractor
|
Design
|
Roads
|
Locations
|
A
|
Interserve
|
WSP
|
M11
|
Harlow to Girton
|
B
|
VolkerFitzpatrick
|
Aecom
|
A5, M1, A421
|
Heath and Reach, Hockliffe, Friars Wash, Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Newport Pagnell, Toddington Services,
|
C
|
VolkerFitzpatrick
|
Aecom
|
A1(M), A14 (Cambs), A428, A1
|
Welwyn, Stevenage, Letchworth, Baldock, Fenstanton, Huntingdon, St Neots, Caxton, Langford, Little Barford, Biggleswade, Wyboston, Sandy, Southoe, Buckden, Tempsford
|
D
|
Graham Construction
|
Mott MacDonald
|
A47 (west), A11, A1, A47 structures
|
East Winch, Swaffham, Kings Lynn, Hardwick, Peterborough, Wisbech, Castor, Dereham, Guyhirn, Wisbech, Thorney Toll, Gorleston, Besthorpe, Attleborough, Wansford, Whitening
|
E
|
Graham Construction
|
Mott MacDonald
|
A47 (east)
|
Acle, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft.
|
F
|
Osborne
|
Jacobs
|
A11, A12
|
Barton Mills, Red Lodge, Newmarket, Thetford, Ingestion, Howe Green, Mountnessing, Boreham, Hatfield Peveral, Witham. Kelvedon, Colchester, Marks Tey
|
G
|
Osborne
|
Jacobs
|
A14 (Suffolk), A120, Structures on all routes (except A47)
|
Newmarket, Bury St Edmonds, Copdock, Claydon, Orwell Bridge
|
H
|
Graham Construction
|
WSP
|
M40
|
Between junctions 3 and 8
What they’ll be doing
|
Road
|
Main activities
|
Expected dates
|
A12
|
Resurfacing, road markings, safety improvements, safety barrier repairs, traffic signals, bridge repairs, safety improvements
|
November 2017 – March 2018
|
A120
|
Slip road improvements, bridge refurbishment, signage improvements, safety improvements, lighting renewal, carriageway repairs, resurfacing
|
November 2017 – March 2018
|
A47
|
Bridge repairs, safety improvements, road markings, safety improvements, pedestrian warning signs, traffic signals, layby resurfacing, weather station renewal
|
Ongoing, completion by March 2018
|
M11
|
Resurfacing, drainage works, embankment repairs, barrier repairs, sign replacement
|
Ongoing, completion by November 2017
|
A14 (Suffolk)
|
Weather station relocation, signage improvements, safety improvements, lighting renewal, bridge repairs, concrete carriageway repairs, resurfacing
|
Ongoing, completion by March 2018
|
A14 (Cambs)
|
Resurfacing, bridge repairs, road markings and fencing
|
October 2017 – March 2018
|
A428
|
Signs and road markings safety improvements
|
January 2018
|
A1 / A1(M)
|
Signs and road markings, resurfacing, safety improvements, bridge repairs, weather station upgrade, electrical repairs, drainage repairs, technology improvements, upgrading street lighting to LED, vegetation removal, landscape improvements
|
Ongoing, completion by March 2018
|
M1
|
Resurfacing, bridge repairs, road markings, technology improvements, electrical repairs, upgrading street lighting to LED
|
November 2017 to March 2018
|
A421
|
Signs and road markings, electrical repairs, safety improvements
|
October 2017
|
A5
|
Signs and road markings, weather station upgrade, upgrading street lighting to LED, traffic signal improvements
|
October 2017 – March 2017
|
M40
|
Noise barrier installation at seven sites along the M40; technology renewal at three locations in Buckinghamshire.
|
January 2018 – March 2018
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 12 Oct 2017 (last updated on 12 Oct 2017).