Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Contract » Four contractors share £60m road maintenance programme » published 12 Oct 2017

Four contractors share £60m road maintenance programme

Highways England has awarded more than £60m of road maintenance work in the east of England, with much of it starting this month.

Four contractors – Interserve, VolkerFitzpatrick, Graham Construction and Osborne – are sharing the load, which was awarded via the collaborative delivery framework (CDF).

The work includes resurfacing, safety barrier and lighting upgrades, drainage maintenance and repairs, and new signs and road markings.

Larger elements include new noise barriers at eight locations along the M40 in Buckingham and South Oxfordshire, at a cost of £3.4m, and a £3.5m repairs to accident-damaged bridges on the A47 Saddlebow interchange at King’s Lynn. Both of these projects are being carried out by Graham Construction.

 

Who has the work

Package

Contractor

Design

Roads

Locations

A

Interserve

WSP

M11

Harlow to Girton

B

VolkerFitzpatrick

Aecom

A5, M1, A421

Heath and Reach, Hockliffe, Friars Wash, Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Newport Pagnell, Toddington Services, 

C

VolkerFitzpatrick

Aecom

A1(M), A14 (Cambs), A428, A1

Welwyn, Stevenage, Letchworth, Baldock, Fenstanton, Huntingdon, St Neots, Caxton, Langford, Little Barford, Biggleswade, Wyboston, Sandy, Southoe, Buckden, Tempsford

D

Graham Construction

Mott MacDonald

A47 (west), A11, A1, A47 structures

East Winch, Swaffham, Kings Lynn, Hardwick, Peterborough, Wisbech, Castor, Dereham, Guyhirn, Wisbech, Thorney Toll, Gorleston, Besthorpe, Attleborough, Wansford, Whitening

E

Graham Construction

Mott MacDonald

A47 (east)

Acle, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft.

F

Osborne

Jacobs

A11, A12

Barton Mills, Red Lodge, Newmarket, Thetford, Ingestion, Howe Green, Mountnessing, Boreham, Hatfield Peveral, Witham. Kelvedon, Colchester, Marks Tey

G

Osborne

Jacobs

A14 (Suffolk), A120, Structures on all routes (except A47)

Newmarket, Bury St Edmonds, Copdock, Claydon, Orwell Bridge

H

Graham Construction

WSP

M40

Between junctions 3 and 8

 

 

 

What they’ll be doing

Road

  Main activities

  Expected dates

A12

Resurfacing, road markings, safety improvements, safety barrier repairs, traffic signals, bridge repairs, safety improvements

November 2017 – March 2018

A120

Slip road improvements, bridge refurbishment, signage improvements, safety improvements, lighting renewal, carriageway repairs, resurfacing

November 2017 – March 2018

A47

Bridge repairs, safety improvements, road markings, safety  improvements, pedestrian warning signs, traffic signals, layby resurfacing, weather station renewal

Ongoing, completion by March 2018

M11

Resurfacing, drainage works, embankment repairs, barrier repairs, sign replacement

Ongoing, completion by November 2017

A14 (Suffolk)

 Weather station relocation, signage improvements, safety improvements, lighting renewal, bridge repairs, concrete carriageway repairs, resurfacing

Ongoing, completion by March 2018

A14 (Cambs)

Resurfacing, bridge repairs, road markings and fencing

October 2017 – March 2018

A428

Signs and road markings safety improvements

January 2018

A1 / A1(M)

Signs and road markings, resurfacing, safety improvements, bridge repairs, weather station upgrade, electrical repairs, drainage repairs, technology improvements, upgrading street lighting to LED, vegetation removal, landscape improvements

Ongoing, completion by March 2018

M1

Resurfacing, bridge repairs, road markings, technology improvements, electrical repairs, upgrading street lighting to LED

November 2017 to March 2018

A421

Signs and road markings, electrical repairs, safety improvements

October 2017

A5

Signs and road markings, weather station upgrade, upgrading street lighting to LED, traffic signal improvements

October 2017 – March 2017

M40

Noise barrier installation at seven sites along the M40; technology renewal at three locations in Buckinghamshire.

 January 2018 – March 2018

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 12 Oct 2017 (last updated on 12 Oct 2017).

More News Channels