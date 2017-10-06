Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » Over £20m » Four named for £160m Aberdeenshire framework » published 6 Oct 2017

Four named for £160m Aberdeenshire framework

Aberdeenshire Council has selected four contractors for its £160m social housing improvement framework.

The four-year contracts, which start in January 2018, are divided on a regional basis. Everwarm will undertake repairs to social housing in north Aberdeenshire, Kier Construction has east Aberdeenshire, Mitie Property Services has central Aberdeenshire and Bancon Construction has south Aberdeenshire.

Work includes kitchens, bathrooms, heating systems, doors and windows, insulation, rewiring and roofing.

Kier is already on Aberdeenshire Council’s £125m capital works framework and has delivered housing stock improvements for Moray Council and Highland Council.

 

 

 

 

This article was published on 6 Oct 2017 (last updated on 6 Oct 2017).

