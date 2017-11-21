News » UK » Four new directors for WSP » published 21 Nov 2017
Four new directors for WSP
Consultant WSP has recruited four new directors in the UK.
Former Sweett senior director Andrew Wildgust has joined WSP as director in charge of its healthcare advisory services team, which provides estate advice and project consultancy to NHS trusts.
Andrew Wildgust said: “I am excited to have the opportunity to grow a team for one of the UK’s fastest growing professional services consultancies and offer clients the opportunity to benefit from access to an unparalleled range of technical expertise from my new colleagues at WSP.”
He has joined the project and commercial services team, which has made a number of new appointments recently, including Neil Horton, who re-joins WSP as a technical director in the team after almost eight years away from the company.
Ian Martin also joins WSP’s project and commercial services team as a technical director.
David Crowder has been appointed as a technical director for the building services team, based in London. He joins WSP following 13 years of working in the Middle East.
This article was published on 21 Nov 2017 (last updated on 21 Nov 2017).