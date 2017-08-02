Four options unveiled for $10bn Melbourne link

Plans to build the ‘missing link’ in the road network in Melbourne, Australia, have moved forward with the selection of four potential corridor options.

The government committed last December to building the AU$10bn (£6bn) scheme (link opens in new tab).

The North East Link is designed to slash congestion in Melbourne’s north east, stop rat-runs and take trucks off local roads as well as create more than 5,000 new jobs.

The four possible corridors have been determined through extensive works including geo-technical investigations, traffic modelling, environment studies and discussions with community groups, businesses and local residents. Each corridor has been assessed against a range of measures including key local concerns such as reducing congestion and getting trucks off residential roads, as well as the impact on urban areas and the environment.

All four options begin at the Ring Road in Greensborough and connect to either the Eastern Freeway or EastLink, and all will involve tunnels, new surface roads and bridges.

Feedback is being invited and the Government is expected to determine the preferred corridor by the end of the year.

The Victorian Budget 2017/18 provided the first $100 million for the North East Link to undertake design, planning and preconstruction works, ahead of contracts being signed in 2019 and construction commencing in 2020.