News » Over £20m » Four share £250m Strathclyde Uni framework » published 16 Feb 2018
Four share £250m Strathclyde Uni framework
Four contractors have been chosen by the University of Strathclyde for a construction framework agreement valued at £250m.
Balfour Beatty, Kier, Interserve and Galliford Try have been chosen to deliver major works for the University of Strathclyde over the next four years. There is an option to extend the agreement by a further year.
Typical project values are likely to be in a range between £4m and £50m, with the potential for both new build and refurbishment work. The estimated total value of the framework agreement is £250m.
The framework is also available for use by Renfrewshire Council and Renfrewshire Leisure.
This article was published on 16 Feb 2018 (last updated on 16 Feb 2018).