Four share £250m Strathclyde Uni framework

Four contractors have been chosen by the University of Strathclyde for a construction framework agreement valued at £250m.

Balfour Beatty, Kier, Interserve and Galliford Try have been chosen to deliver major works for the University of Strathclyde over the next four years. There is an option to extend the agreement by a further year.

Typical project values are likely to be in a range between £4m and £50m, with the potential for both new build and refurbishment work. The estimated total value of the framework agreement is £250m.

The framework is also available for use by Renfrewshire Council and Renfrewshire Leisure.