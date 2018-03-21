Frankfurt Airport awards €300m contract for people-mover

The owner of Frankfurt Airport has awarded a €300m (£263m) construction contract for a people-mover system to connect Terminals 1 and 2 with the future Terminal 3.

A consortium made of up Siemens, Max Bögl Group and Keolis will build the new passenger transportation system, which will be 5.6km long and will allow passengers to shuttle to Terminal 3 in about eight minutes.

The contract awarded by Fraport covers the vehicles, control systems and energy supply as well as construction of part of the track system and all the track equipment. Operational management for up to 10 years is also included.

The 5.6km-long line is being built as a double-track system. Trains will run on elevated tracks in the terminal areas and at ground level in the aircraft approach area for the center and south Runways, parallel to the A5 motorway. When the system goes into operation, three stations will be served.

“With the consortium consisting of Siemens, Max Bögl, and Keolis, we have found a reliable provider for our new people-mover system at Frankfurt Airport,” said Fraport executive board chairman Dr Stefan Schulte,. “The contract is a key strategic milestone in efficiently linking our future Terminal 3 with the existing Terminals 1 and 2 and the airport’s public transportation network, including the long-distance and regional train stations. The new people-mover system will enhance the airport experience for our customers and thus strengthen Frankfurt Airport’s role as a transportation hub over the long run.”

The new system will initially consist of 12 self-driven electric trains, each with two coupled coaches. As with the existing Sky Line people mover, two different passenger groups will be transported separately: originating and Schengen transfer passengers will be able to use the publicly accessible section, while non-Schengen transfer passengers ride separately in the second coach. The maximum speed on the line is around 80km/h. At peak times, the system will run between the stations every 120 seconds.

Construction work on the new track between Terminals 1 and 2 is scheduled to start in mid-2018. Opening of the complete system, including the stations and a repair shop building, is slated for 2023.