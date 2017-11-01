Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » Freyssinet joints approved for highway structures » published 1 Nov 2017

Freyssinet joints approved for highway structures

Freyssinet expansion joints have received Highways England type approval.

Freyssimod LW modular expansion joint Above: Freyssimod LW modular expansion joint

Freyssinet’s Freyssimod LW modular (multi-element) expansion joint has become Highways England registered for modular highways expansion joints. The approval covers traditional painted expansion joints and also the use of galvanization for extended life.

Freyssinet director Matthew Dronfield said: “We are extremely pleased to achieve Highways England registration, particularly at such a crucial time in the lifespan of many modular (multi-element) joints in structures around the UK. Most of these types of joints have now been in place for nearly 40 years, and are in need of replacement.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This article was published on 1 Nov 2017 (last updated on 1 Nov 2017).

