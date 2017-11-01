Freyssinet joints approved for highway structures

Freyssinet expansion joints have received Highways England type approval.

Freyssinet’s Freyssimod LW modular (multi-element) expansion joint has become Highways England registered for modular highways expansion joints. The approval covers traditional painted expansion joints and also the use of galvanization for extended life.

Freyssinet director Matthew Dronfield said: “We are extremely pleased to achieve Highways England registration, particularly at such a crucial time in the lifespan of many modular (multi-element) joints in structures around the UK. Most of these types of joints have now been in place for nearly 40 years, and are in need of replacement.”

Further Images