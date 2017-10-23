Funding secured for inclusivity drive

The Construction Industry Training Board has agreed a £750,000 grant to a £1.5m pan-construction inclusivity drive.

The construction industry ‘fairness, inclusion and respect programme’ is hoping to set up a network of 500 ambassadors over the next five years to run inclusivity workshops.

The goal is to make the sector a more attractive place to work in for people who are not necessarily able-bodied, white heterosexual men.

The programme will include a leadership programme will help ensure that change is driven from the top of businesses.

The initiative is supported by the Civil Engineering Contractors Association. CECA chief executive Alasdair Reisner said: “A growing number of CECA members have created better workplaces by embracing a culture of fairness, inclusion and respect, driving business benefits including enhanced financial and safety results.”

CITB chief executive Sarah Beale said: “Our industry is facing skills challenges due to a strong pipeline of work alongside external factors like Brexit and an ageing workforce, so it’s vital that we widen the talent pool. This initiative will help employers ensure that their workplaces are open to people from all backgrounds, bringing benefits like increased recruitment and productivity to the whole industry.”